Brad LaRue

Brad LaRue named Chief Lending Officer of Westbury Bank

Westbury Bank is pleased to announce that Brad LaRue (46) has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer. Brad joined Westbury in 2011 and most recently served as SVP – Commercial Lending. As Chief Lending Officer, Brad is responsible for overseeing the operations of the residential and commercial lending departments while working with the lending teams to manage the portfolios, foster relationships with clients and support the financial needs of our communities. He will work closely with senior management on overall Bank and lending strategies to align with the organization’s goals. Brad is a member of NAIOP and CAR-W.

brad.larue@westburybankwi.com
https://www.westburybankwi.com
(800) 679-8287

