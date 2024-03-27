Boyle Fredrickson has been protecting your ideas for 25 years

Since our founding in 1999, our focus has always been providing the best intellectual property (IP)services possible. Our success lies in a singular focus on IP law and the strong relationships we have with our clients.

Many of our clients have been with us from the beginning (when there were fewer gray hairs). This focus and these relationships give us the ability to secure and defend their rights and their ideas in a manner tailored to the goals and needs of each client without breaking the bank.

The firm was founded by James Boyle, John Fredrickson, Timothy Newholm, David Stein, and Michael Gratz who remember sitting on folding chairs and talking to their clients on flip phones while waiting for files and furniture to arrive.

Other talented attorneys, starting with Andrew McConnell and Peter Stomma, soon joined and the firm took off from there. Since that start, the firm has grown to include 25 attorneys and about 20 dedicated support staff, making Boyle Fredrickson the largest IP specialty firm in Wisconsin.

Collectively, our attorneys have decades of experience assisting clients in the mechanical, electrical, chemical, and life sciences disciplines. We assist clients with patent filings and registering trademarks and copyrights. We protect our clients’ rights in litigation, when necessary, though we pride ourselves on providing wise counsel to keep our clients out of court as much as possible.

We also help our clients maximize their return on development investment through negotiating and drafting licenses, joint development agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Our attorneys have established relationships with international associates around the world to protect the clients’ IP rights anywhere they do business.

Boyle Fredrickson thanks all of our clients for the trust they have given the firm for the past 25 years.

We also want to thank our incredible staff. Our team is proud of its past and looking forward to continuing the high level of service clients have come to expect. For our current clients and to our future clients – Boyle Fredrickson welcomes you with this simple message, “You’ve got ideas. We protect them.”

Boyle Fredrickson S.C.

840 North Plankinton Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

boylefred.com

414.225.9755