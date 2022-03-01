Biocut Systems to expand to customer centered facility

[MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, March 1, 2022] — “Customer Service is at the forefront of everything we do,” states Jerry Jendusa, one of the majority owners and Chairman of the Board for Biocut Systems, “To continue providing exceptional service, Biocut requires a world class facility to house and expand its operations.”

Biocut Systems and Jendusa’s investment and advisory company, Breakthrough Strategies (formerly STUCK Inc.), will be the main tenants in the upcoming 77,000 square foot facility which will be in the Milwaukee suburb of Muskego and located right off Interstate 43, within proximity to Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport.

“Our current facility is quickly approaching its functional capacity and our ever-evolving customer innovations lends itself to this growth. Our valued clients are driving the biopharma and tissue banking industries forward, and our innovative team is helping them reach their goals. We believe this new facility will meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Jendusa. “We will be increasing our R&D Lab space, have a more spacious collaborative office environment, and substantially increase our assembly and warehouse space, further supporting the customer-centric culture Biocut and its employees possess.”

Jendusa’s push to get the new facility built comes from his experience building EMTEQ, an aerospace company, that he co-founded with Jim Harasha in 1996. During Jendusa’s time as President and CEO, EMTEQ grew into a worldwide organization that employed over 660 people with over 100M in revenue before being sold in 2014. After the sale, Jendusa and Harasha teamed with Paul Schulls, who had served as EMTEQ’s Chief Executive of Organizational Development, Human Resources and Continuous Improvement. They started STUCK Inc. (now known as “Breakthrough Strategies”) to help other companies, including Biocut, scale through the incorporation of the same business growth strategies employed at EMTEQ.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is planned for Spring 2022 and Biocut plans to move into the facility at the end of the first quarter of 2023, “We are pleased to be at this stage in our growth cycle and to have our vision come to fruition,” said Don Melnikoff, the president of Biocut Systems. “The future looks bright, for our industry, our customers, and our talented employees who are making a difference in the world.”

Biocut Systems is an ISO 9001 engineering and manufacturing company focused on customers and customer driven innovation. Growth expansion and scaling has led to overall sales more than doubling since the purchase in 2017, with double digit growth projected to continue, year over year, for the next four years.

Biocut Systems is an innovator, manufacturer, supplier and production partner for the Tissue Banking, Pharmaceutical and Orthopedic Markets. Our partners are the heroes of our story. Their innovative products, leading edge research and development of cutting-edge ideas within the bioscience market helps improve lives around the world.