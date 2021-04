This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(414) 774-3630 Hal Leonard has named Ben Culli Vice President, Editorial & Production. In this new role, Culli will oversee workflow and procedures between the company’s editorial, engraving, production, and other departments and domestic and European offices.