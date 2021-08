This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Becca Young Creative Business Interiors Expands Marketing Team

Website: http://creativebusinessinteriors.com/

Phone: (414) 545-8500



(414) 545-8500 Creative welcomes Becca Young as Writer and Marketing Coordinator. Becca will be responsible for developing digital marketing strategy and enriching brand identity through storytelling. Becca holds a MS in Marketing and BA in Art from UW-Milwaukee.