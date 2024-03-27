Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric Marks Its 5th Acquisition, Solidifying Its Position as Southeast Wisconsin’s Most Comprehensive Trades Service Provider

New Merger Creates Most Complete Trade Services Offering in Southeast Wisconsin

A 90-year-old plumbing and HVAC company just expanded again, adding electrical services to its long list of offerings.

HARTLAND, Wi.: Austin Plumbing, Heating & Air, a family-owned and operated business with roots nearly a century old, acquired local electrical company Integrated Building Solutions (IBS) on February 26 of this year. This long-awaited announcement comes as the latest in a series of expansions headed by owner and third-generation contractor Eric Smith, who confirmed that in addition to plumbing, HVAC, well pump and water treatment services, Austin now provides electrical services to its customers, effective immediately.

This merger may be new, but its foundations are not. Austin has previously acquired several familiar legacy brands, including The Smell Good Plumbers, Polar Express Heating & Air, Luke N. Reuter Co. Inc, and Haselow Plumbing & Heating. The lattermost, founded in 1929 and absorbed–but not dissolved–in 2009, continues to serve as the oldest trade company under the Austin umbrella.

Coincidentally, 2009 was also the year of IBS’s creation. Its founder and managing member, Darren Kalal–still unknown to Smith at the time–oversaw both residential and commercial electrical projects in the Southeast Wisconsin region. Now, Smith has appointed Kalal to oversee not only Austin’s electrical operations, but its HVAC operations as well.

When asked how he made the decision to purchase IBS, Smith said, “Less than minutes into my first meeting with Darren, I knew he was the real McCoy.” Smith quickly discovered that he and Kalal both held master’s in their respective trades. More importantly, he says, they shared core values. “We both felt the need to grow but wanted nothing of the idea of selling out to investors or private equity firms.”

Kalal brings an intact team of tenured electricians to the table with him–not to mention the 30+ years of experience under his own belt. This means Austin’s “new” electrical division comes de facto bearing more than two decades of expertise.

“It was a partnership made in Heaven,” said Smith. “I’m so proud of Team Austin. I look forward to what the future holds.”

About Austin Plumbing, Heating & Air:

Austin Plumbing, Heating & Air is a one-stop shop for plumbing, HVAC, well pumps, water conditioning, and electrical services in Southeast Wisconsin. It started in the ‘60s, when former farmhand-turned-plumber Austin Smith began his humble plumbing company. His grandson, Eric, continues his legacy. Today, Team Austin provides every trades service under one roof. Operating out of two locations, Hartland and Germantown, the company serves more than seven counties, including Waukesha, Washington, and Milwaukee. For more info, visit https://teamaustin.com/

