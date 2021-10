This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Audrey R. Merkel joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

Website: http://vonbriesen.com

Phone: (414) 276-1122



(414) 276-1122 Audrey R. Merkel is an Associate in the Milwaukee office of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Merkel focuses her practice on representing counties and local governments with contracting, employment, public meetings and COVID-related issues.