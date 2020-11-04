Ashley Mc Manus

Email: ashley.mcmanus@medconline.com
Website: http://medconline.com
Phone: (414) 269-1448
MEDC is pleased to announce the addition of Ashley McManus as a Relationship Manager to its lending team. Ashley will be responsible for originating and managing a portfolio of business and commercial real estate loans across the Milwaukee 7 region. Ashley brings over 10 years of experience in equipment, business, and commercial credit and lending to MEDC that she gained working a few local financial institutions. Ashley is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.