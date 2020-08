This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

April Hannon CG Schmidt hires April Hannon to our corporate business development team

As Business Development Executive, April will serve as a liaison with developers, architects, engineers, facility directors and property owners to develop new relationships with a focus on the industrial market.