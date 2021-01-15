A&O Certified Public Accountants Celebrates 40 Years by Looking Ahead, New Leaders

Kenosha, WI 2021 – A&O Certified Public Accountants is celebrating its 40th year in business by looking ahead to year 41.

“2020 was unexpected in every way,” said Kathryn Andrea, CPA, Managing Partner. “This past year our attention was, first, safety and continuity for employees. Second was to be there to help our clients through their issues,” says Andrea. “It wasn’t the right time to celebrate our history with so much happening in the present – and so much on the horizon for the future.”

However, as the firm enters its 41st year much of what has made it successful to this point will carry forward. Helping clients and communities remain at the forefront of the firm’s mission.

“We are ready to celebrate who we are as a firm in our 41st year of business,” says Andrea. “Our extensive experience in small business advisory services, our audit and fiscal support for governments and non-profit organizations, and our personal tax planning and preparation services have all contributed to building our reputation as a leading CPA firm in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.”

“As we embark on this new year we will build upon who we are by embracing technology to work more efficiently and adapt to different ways of serving clients through things like remote work,” says Andrea.

“The foundation of expertise and quality remains.”

Changing Leadership

As of January 1, 2021 A&O is also pleased to announce that Ryan Goerres, CPA, CFE, has been admitted as a partner of the firm. He has been with the firm since 2016 and specializes in working with non-profit and government clients.

Terri Schmidt, CPA, has retired as a partner effective 12/31/20 after 25 years with the firm. She will continue in her client service role.

About A&O Certified Public Accountants

A&O Certified Public Accountants was established in 1980 by Mr. Tom Orendorff, CPA, as a sole proprietorship serving Kenosha area businesses. Today, the firm has more than 30 full- and part-time employees to service the needs of governments, non-profits, businesses and individuals throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. The firm maintains a strong reputation for providing services that embody the highest quality standards and a commitment to clients’ success and is a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).