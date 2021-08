This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Anna Roenitz
Creative Business Interiors Welcomes Anna Roenitz
Email: anna.roenitz@creativebusinessinteriors.com

Website: http://creativebusinessinteriors.com/

Phone: (414) 545-8500



Anna Roenitz has joined Creative's design team as Interior Designer. Anna hold a BS in Architectural Studies & Interior Design from the University of Missouri-Columbia. In this position, Anna will create strategic space plans for client facilities.