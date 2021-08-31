HGA is pleased to welcome Angie Choy Edwards as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Edwards succeeds Kent Mainquist who retired after 22 years.

With over 25 years of experience in corporate and operational finance, Edwards will drive strategies for the firm and its 11 regional offices, contribute to strategic planning by defining and analyzing financial goals, manage budgeting, new market opportunities, and M&A.

She has held finance leadership positions with best-in-class companies in the Milwaukee area, including Johnson Controls and ManpowerGroup. Edwards has an MBA in Finance from Marquette University.