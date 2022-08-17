OwnersEdge Inc., a 100% ESOP owned holding company focused on investing in and building sustainable businesses throughout the Midwest, has hired Angi Krueger as its Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Krueger, who has more than 25 years of experience, will work with OwnersEdge and each of its five affiliate companies to develop and implement strategic marketing that enhances their brand presence, differentiates them and accelerates their growth. In addition to marketing, OwnersEdge provides its companies with ESOP management, formalized strategic planning, human resources, IT, administration services and accounting.