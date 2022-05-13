Angela Bonovich has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing at Kacmarcik Enterprises, a portfolio of companies in the Industrial, Human Performance & Social Impact, and Consumer sectors, located in Grafton, WI. Angela joined the company in early 2018 and served as Sr. Director of Marketing. She is part of the Executive Leadership Team and leads all strategic marketing and communications activities while implementing robust internal and external strategies to grow and strengthen each brand. She holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater and a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.