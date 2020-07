This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Andy Spataro promoted to Development Director

Website: https://www.irgens.com/

Phone: (414) 443-2583



Andy Spataro was promoted to development director at Irgens. He contributes to the development team with a diverse skill set providing the ability to create value in Irgens' investment portfolio.