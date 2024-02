This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Andy Gutierrez Waukesha State Bank Elects Andy Gutierrez to Board of Directors

Website: https://www.waukeshabank.com

Phone: (262) 928-2453



(262) 928-2453 Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, is proud to announce the addition of Andy Gutierrez, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ProHealth Care, Inc., to its Board of Directors.