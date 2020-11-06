Andrus Intellectual Property Law has moved its Milwaukee office to the 22nd floor of the city’s newest high-rise – The BMO Tower.

The firm’s new address is:

Andrus Intellectual Property Law, LLP

790 N. Water Street, Suite 2200, Milwaukee WI, 53202

The office boasts panoramic views of the city skyline and lakefront, and incorporates cutting edge technology and shared common areas that promote efficiency and collaboration. This perpetuates the firm’s esteemed 81-year history of providing outstanding intellectual property counsel to premier domestic and international clientele.