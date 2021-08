This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Andrew Potasek Wipfli promotes Andrew Potasek to principal Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: apotasek@wipfli.com

Website: https://www.wipfli.com/

Phone: (414) 431-9390



(414) 431-9390 Wipfli, a top 20 consulting firm headquartered in Milwaukee, promoted Andrew Potasek to principal. Andrew helps clients streamline processes and align technology to business objectives with digital road mapping, analysis and design.