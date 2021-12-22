First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is proud to announce that Andrew Narr, a 25-year banking industry veteran and most recently Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer, has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Credit Administration. In his role as SVP of Credit Administration and part of the Bank’s leadership team, Andy is responsible for providing management and leadership to the Bank’s loan administration and underwriting teams. Additionally, Andy will continue to manage the syndicated loan portfolio as well as many of the significant relationships within the Bank.