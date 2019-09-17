AG Architecture, a nationally recognized architectural/engineering firm continuing a 50-year commitment to the design of innovative senior living environments, welcomes Andrew Alden as a Senior Associate. Alden brings over 20 years of experience and an extensive resume that includes a diverse portfolio of award-winning senior focused project work. He is a strong believer in the value of linking research and practice as well as supporting the future of the industry. He teaches, conducts post occupancy evaluations, publishes articles, presents at conferences and serves in leadership roles with industry organizations.