Andrew A. Kamphuis

Andy Kamphuis joins Vrakas with nearly 15 years of public accounting and corporate controllership experience serving public and private clients across various industries and ownership structures.

At Vrakas, Andy will specialize in providing assurance and accounting advisory services to privately held, for-profit companies, including private equity and ESOP-owned companies, across a variety of industries. Andy will also be responsible for growing our Midwest client base while developing a professional service team in Illinois that will be dedicated to servicing this client base.