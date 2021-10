This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Andrea Bulen, CFP®
Email: kevin@shakespearewm.com

Website: https://www.shakespearewm.com

(262) 814-1600



(262) 814-1600 Shakespeare Wealth Management, a fiduciary, fee-only financial planning firm in Pewaukee, WI, announces the promotion of Andrea Bulen, CFP®, to Partner. She is an accomplished advisor with exceptional abilities in planning for high net-worth clients.