This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Anastasia Chapek Anastasia Chapek joins New Resources Consulting as vice president of sales Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: jmeans@gonrc.com

Website: https://www.newresources.com/

Phone: (414) 289-7960



(414) 289-7960 Anastasia will build, train, and manage NRC’s successful sales team; develop and execute annual sales plans; and establish sales strategies. Her 19+ years of experience includes account expansion, training oversight, and sales process implementation.