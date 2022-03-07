Amy Rowell has joined IMPACT as Chief Operating Officer. Her range of experiences include serving as development director at Guest House of Milwaukee and other roles within homeless services, as well as animal welfare and early childhood education. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marquette; is a graduate of the Future Milwaukee Leadership Program; and holds certificates in Mental Health First Aid and Trauma-Informed Supervision. Rowell has participated in community-wide initiatives to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and access; and is a welcomed addition to lead IMPACT’s program services teams.