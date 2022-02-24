Boldt welcomes Amalia Flatley as Marketing Manager for the firm’s Milwaukee and Madison operations. With over 10 years of strategic marketing and communication experience in the construction industry, Amalia will help elevate Boldt’s marketing efforts throughout central and southern Wisconsin. Amalia earned her BS at UW-Parkside in 2010, is the current treasurer and past president of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) Wisconsin chapter, and is a proud member of TEMPO Milwaukee Emerging Women Leaders. In 2021, Amalia was recognized as a Notable Marketing Executive from the BizTimes Milwaukee.