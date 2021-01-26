Waukesha-based precast manufacturer Spancrete has announced the retirement of president and COO, Alan Antoniewicz. Since the beginning of his tenure 12 years ago, Alan developed business strategies that focused on the core business of precast concrete and driving profitable growth for the company. Day-to-day he led the team to establish positive customer relationships, develop innovative Spancrete products and equipment, and ensure high safety and quality standards companywide. He looks forward to spending more time with family and continuing to serve the community with his various board positions in retirement.