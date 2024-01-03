SVA Certified Public Accountants is proud to announce that Adam Hanson has been promoted to Principal.

Adam is the leader of SVA’s Client Accounting Services. His expertise is focused on financial reporting and outsourced accounting for businesses.

Adam works closely with business owners to advise them on accounting and tax issues, assist with accounting software implementation and support, and teach them how to better understand their financial statements in order to make critical business decisions. He also assists with financial statement preparation, budgeting, and tax planning.