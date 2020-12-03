Acuity’s Ben Salzmann Named Top InsurTech Executive

Acuity Insurance President and CEO Ben Salzmann is ranked #2 on the Top 25 InsurTech Executives of 2020 by The Financial Technology Report.

Salzmann was named Acuity’s President and CEO in 1999. Under his leadership, Acuity has completely transformed its home-built technology platform, first to a service-oriented architecture and then to a true headless architecture built upon an enterprise data foundation. This design, with a robust suite of internal and external facing APIs, has catapulted the company’s achievements in supporting single-entry, multi-company interface (SEMCI) with Acuity’s independent agency salesforce, helping drive a more than seven-fold increase in top-line revenue over his tenure.

Prior to being named President and CEO, Salzmann had served in different capacities at Acuity since 1990, including overseeing the insurer’s Enterprise Technology division. He started his insurance career at Foremost Insurance in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Salzmann is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate in liberal arts from the University of Wisconsin, has a computer information systems degree from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he has taught computer and project management courses at both undergraduate and graduate levels, and has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin.

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 29 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,400 people.