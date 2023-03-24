Acuity Insurance Names New Vice President of Business Consulting

Acuity announced that Kay Hutchison is promoted to Vice President – Business Consulting. In that role, she will lead the business systems and staff functions areas that focus on training, auditing, best practices and line support, workflow and system design, staffing metrics and productivity, and corporate strategic planning.

Most recently, Kay had been General Manager-Business Systems at Acuity. In that role, she elevated Acuity’s strategic planning and was involved in a wide array of strategic initiatives, extended the impact of Business Systems to meet evolving organizational demands, and championed the company’s agile transformation as both strategy lead and general manager. Kay joined Acuity in 1994 as a Business Analyst and was promoted in 1998 to Senior Business Analyst and, in 2003, Business Consultant. In 2004, she was named Manager-Business Systems before being named General Manager-Business Systems in 2013.

Kay earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from St. Norbert College, graduating summa cum laude. She also earned an Advanced Management and Leadership Certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business and completed The Institutes’ Executive Education Program. Kay lives in Sheboygan with her husband, Jeff. They have two adult children and a granddaughter.

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 130,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 31 states. Rated A+ by AM Best and S&P, Acuity employs nearly 1,600 people.