Acuity Honored With the 2024 PIA National Company Award of Excellence for the Third Time

The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has awarded Acuity the prestigious 2024 PIA National Company Award of Excellence, marking the third time Acuity has received this top honor.

“Independent agents have high demands from their clients. They want an easy, seamless, fast insurance process that will provide them with the protection they need. Agents can’t meet customer expectations alone. They need strong partnerships with insurance organizations,” said Ariel Rivera, PIA National President, adding that Acuity was recognized for being a true agent partner. “Not only are they dedicated to helping the agencies they work with succeed, but they understand the value of the agency distribution channel and continue to help this channel thrive,” Rivera said.

“We are honored to have earned the PIA National Company Award of Excellence,” said Acuity President Melissa Winter. “Acuity recognizes the value of independent agents and the importance of building strong partnerships with them. To receive national recognition for our efforts is a wonderful validation of the efforts of everyone at Acuity.”

PIA National’s top award recognizes a carrier that demonstrates a commitment to the independent agent insurance distribution system and supports the interests of professional independent insurance agents. In selecting Acuity, the PIA highlighted that the insurer continues to provide agents with a stable, viable market, which is crucial in today’s hard market, and works to improve the agent experience and business environment. The PIA also noted the company’s Acuity U program, offering free continuing education courses for agents, and its commitment to maintaining high levels of communication through its weekly agent newsletter, in-person agency visits, and prompt responses.

Acuity Insurance is a leading provider of insurance solutions, delivering exceptional coverage and customer service to individuals and businesses in 32 states. With over $3 billion in annual written premium, the insurer manages assets exceeding $7 billion and is rated A+ by AM Best and S&P. Headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Acuity employs over 1,700 people.