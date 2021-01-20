Acuity Earns Best Workplace Recognition from Glassdoor

Acuity has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award for a second consecutive year. The award, which recognizes the 100 Best Places to Work among U.S. large companies, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.

“Over one million employers are reviewed on Glassdoor, and out of those, Acuity is ranked in the top 100 in the U.S. We are honored and humbled to be valued so highly as a place to work,” said Ben Salzmann, Acuity President and CEO.

“This award is a true evaluation of our workplace by those who know Acuity best—our people. Being recognized as one of the best places to work in the nation is something everyone at Acuity can be proud of,” said Joan Ravanelli Miller, General Counsel and Vice President – Human Resources.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

According to Glassdoor’s review page for Acuity, the insurer earns a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating, with 99% of respondents recommending Acuity to a friend. Through Glassdoor, employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by completing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work/life balance.

This latest honor adds to Acuity’s continued and growing recognition as a great place to work. Acuity was ranked #1 in the nation among Glassdoor’s 20 Highest Rated Companies for Work/Life Balance During COVID-19, was named to Forbes’ lists of America’s Best-in-State Employers (ranked at #2 in Wisconsin), received the ACORD Millennial Women’s Insurance Advancement Award, and was named a Top Entry Level Employer for 2020 by CollegeGrad.com.

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 29 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,400 people.