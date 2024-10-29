Acuity Earns A+ Rating from Standard & Poor’s

Acuity announced that Standard & Poor’s (S&P) reaffirmed the insurer’s A+ long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings.

“Financial strength is important to everyone who depends on Acuity—customers, agents, and employees,” said Melissa Winter, Acuity President. “As we continue to build on our solid financial foundation, people know they can rely on Acuity to protect what matters and to be there to help them rebuild shattered lives.”

Acuity’s S&P A+ rating affirmation and long-term financial performance stand in sharp contrast to the tremendous volatility across the insurance industry. In addition, the insurer continues to record companywide growth far above industry averages. In 2024, Acuity surpassed $3 billion in both sales and policyholders’ surplus (GAAP) and exceeded $7 billion in assets (GAAP), marking significant milestones in its 99-year history.

Additionally, in 2024, Acuity’s AM Best financial strength rating of A+ was reaffirmed for the 22nd consecutive year. The insurer was also named to the Ward’s 50 list of top-performing property-casualty companies for the 25th straight year, making Acuity one of just three insurers and the only regional carrier named to the list for the past quarter century.