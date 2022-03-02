Acuity Claims Managers Take on Elevated Roles at Insurance Claims College

Lea Kapral, Acuity Central Claims General Manager, has been named Co-Dean of the Claims and Litigation Management (CLM) Claims College School of Transportation.

CLM, a member of The Institutes, is a respected organization of industry and legal professionals working to provide opportunities to expand knowledge, meet continuing educational requirements, network, and grow. CLM offers courses in several schools, including Transportation, Professional Lines, Claims Management, and Workers’ Compensation. Graduates earn the Advanced Claims Professional (ACP) designation.

Lea has been involved with CLM for over 12 years. She serves as a Co-Chair of the Transportation Committee and has served on the Insurance Coverage Conference and the Claims College School of Transportation Executive Committees before taking on her newest role. In her role as Co-Dean, Lea will help oversee the school’s curriculum, instruction, assessment, and planning.

Lea, who holds the Advanced Claims Professional (ACP) designation, has also helped recruit many Acuity claims professionals to become involved in CLM both as students and as instructors.

“Acuity has a commitment to continuing to educate our own people as well as sharing our knowledge and expertise with the industry. I’m excited to take on new responsibilities as Co-Dean,” said Lea.

Taking over for Lea on the Executive Committee is Brad Wagner, Acuity Field Claims Manager. In addition to earning his Certified Claims Professional (CCP) and Advanced Claims Professional (ACP) designations, Brad has taught several classes through CLM and presented at the Midwest Claims Conference, he was Co-Chair of the Midwest conference in 2016, and he serves on the Transportation Committee.

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 125,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 30 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs 1,500 people.