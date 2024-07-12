Acuity Celebrates a Quarter Century as a Ward Group Top-Performing Insurer

Acuity Insurance has been named to the 2024 Ward’s 50 list of top-performing property-casualty companies, putting the company in the top 2 percent of insurers nationwide. Acuity has earned a spot on the Ward’s 50 every year since 2000, making the company one of just three insurers, and the only regional carrier, to be named to the list for the past quarter century.

“We recognize Acuity for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five-year period,” said Jeff Rieder, partner and head of Ward Group, the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for insurance companies. “In selecting the Ward’s 50, we analyze the performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurers and identify companies that pass financial stability requirements and measure their ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results.”

“We are pleased and honored to be again named by Ward Group as a top performer,” said Melissa Winter, Acuity President. “Acuity’s intentionality of purpose and unwavering focus on our mission, vision, and strategy have produced a level of performance over the past 25 years that puts us in the top tier of insurers across the entire industry.”

“Acuity’s consistency, strength, and stability are vital to all our stakeholders—independent agents, customers, and employees,” said Ben Salzmann, Acuity CEO. “We can all be proud of our recognition on the Ward’s 50 for 25 consecutive years because we all contribute to maintaining our incredibly high level of performance.”

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures nearly 150,000 businesses, including nearly 350,000 commercial vehicles, and more than 550,000 homes and private passenger autos across 32 states. Rated A+ by AM Best and S&P, Acuity employs more than 1,700 people.