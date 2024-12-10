ACG Wisconsin Announces 2024 Outstanding Corporate Growth and Leadership Awardees

The Association for Corporate Growth – Wisconsin Chapter (ACG Wisconsin) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth Award and the 2024 ACG Wisconsin Leadership Award.

• Modine has been selected to receive the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

• Ted Kellner, Chairman & CEO, T&M Partners, LLC, has been selected to receive the Leadership Award.

• ACG Wisconsin will celebrate the awardees during a luncheon on Friday, December 13, 2024.

OUTSTANDING CORPORATE GROWTH AWARD

Since 1916, Modine has been a global leader in mission-critical thermal management solutions, specializing in the design, engineering, testing, and production of heat transfer technology for a wide range of industries, including high-performance computing, commercial vehicles, industrial, HVAC, and power generation. Modine’s products are instrumental in helping customers enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainable practices in their operations. With headquarters in Racine and operations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Modine continues to be a key player in the global thermal management space.

Modine’s strong first- and second-quarter results for fiscal year 2025 underscore the success of its ongoing transformation. “Modine is clearly benefiting from our actions to transform Modine and drive sustainable earnings growth and margin improvement,” said Neil D. Brinker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modine. “The steps we’ve taken to both diversify and improve our business portfolio are producing significant benefits. We continue to identify and execute incremental opportunities to apply 80/20 principles throughout the organization to improve our sales mix and produce earnings and margin improvements.”

In addition to strong financial performance, Modine continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. In September 2024, Modine announced its formal commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. “Joining the UN Global Compact affirms our long-term focus on sustainability growth in alignment with universal principles endorsed and shared by leading organizations across the globe,” said Brinker. “Along with our purpose, mission, and values, the UN Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a trusted framework and an urgent call to action as we continue the valuable work of advancing on our sustainability journey.” (September 9, 2024 Modine Press Release)

Modine’s commitment to sustainability, continued innovation, and execution on a clear M&A strategy drove the outstanding financial results and growth. The Company remains committed to driving forward-thinking technologies and delivering value to customers worldwide. Modine’s selection for ACG Wisconsin’s Outstanding Corporate Growth award reflects its leadership in creating sustainable growth while addressing the critical challenges of efficiency and environmental impact across industries.

LEADERSHIP AWARD

Ted Kellner has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to lead organizations through periods of change and expansion over his 50 years of investment success. His visionary approach has shaped Fiduciary Management, Inc. and Fiduciary Real Estate Development as industry leaders, achieving significant milestones and establishing a strong reputation for innovation and financial success.

Throughout his career, Ted has earned a reputation for his ability to foster organizational growth, navigate complex challenges, and build strong relationships with stakeholders. In addition to his business success, Ted has actively supported a variety of philanthropic and regional development efforts, ranging from education and healthcare to economic development and sustainability.

Over the course of his career, he has consistently taken on leadership roles and spearheaded fundraising efforts for numerous causes. A partial list of the organizations where he serves as a board director, trustee, or chairman includes: Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Fund for Wisconsin Scholars, Milwaukee World Festival Inc., Greater Milwaukee Committee, Medical College of Wisconsin, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Milwaukee School of Engineering, University of Wisconsin Foundation, the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association, and the BMO Harris Bradley Center. His commitment to these organizations reflects his deep dedication to improving the community and advancing education and healthcare initiatives in Wisconsin.

“Ted’s leadership is a model of integrity, foresight, and dedication,” said Ryan Chimenti, Managing Director, CIBC Capital Markets and ACG Wisconsin Chapter President. “He has not only built thriving businesses but has also shown an unwavering commitment to making Wisconsin and the world a better place. His leadership is an inspiration to many, and we are proud to recognize him with this prestigious award.”

ACG Wisconsin will celebrate the awardees on Friday, December 13th at 12:00 p.m.

