ACG Wisconsin Announces 2022 Outstanding Corporate Growth and Leadership Award Winners

The Association for Corporate Growth – Wisconsin Chapter (ACG Wisconsin) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth Award and the 2022 ACG Wisconsin Leadership Award.

• Milwaukee Tool has been selected to receive the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

• Cathy Jacobson, President & CEO, Froedtert Health, has been selected to receive the Leadership Award.

• ACG Wisconsin will celebrate the awardees during a luncheon on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Outstanding Corporate Growth Award – Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool has led the industry in developing innovative solutions that deliver increased productivity and unmatched durability for professional construction users since the company began nearly 100 years ago. Throughout this journey, they have continued to invest the time to work side-by-side with real users to understand the demands of a constantly changing workplace and how they can best deliver solutions for a safer, more productive jobsite.

In 2005, Milwaukee Tool was acquired by Techtronic Industries, a Hong Kong based holding company. Under new ownership, Milwaukee set out to provide “disruptive innovation” by going back to their roots and better focus on solving problems for those in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) trades.

As a result of their ongoing innovation and user focus, Milwaukee Tool has seen tremendous and consistent growth. For the last decade, the company has achieved double-digit growth every year and in 2021 reached $8 billion in annual revenue.

In just the last year, Milwaukee Tool has made their mark returning manufacturing to the Milwaukee area with the opening of a brand-new facility in West Bend, offering 150 jobs. Furthermore, they are already planning to expand this facility in the not-so-distant future. Additionally, the company also expanded their corporate operations into downtown Milwaukee through the revitalization of a 350,000-square-foot building in Westown. In the next 3 years, this building will house more than 1,200 employees.

Milwaukee Tool’s impressive growth, innovation and dedication to their team and customers, are among the many reasons they were selected for this year’s ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

Leadership Award – Cathy Jacobson, President & CEO, Froedtert Health

Cathy Jacobson is a seasoned executive, with extensive experience in the health care industry. She has been with Froedtert Health since 2010 and moved quickly through the ranks from executive vice president of finance and strategy to chief financial officer and chief strategy officer, to president and CEO. Prior to this, she spent 22 years at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago in various leadership roles.

Jacobson continues to prove that an academic medical system can grow and evolve. Even while navigating the COVID-19 landscape, Jacobson kept Froedtert Health focused on an expansion strategy, opening several community hospitals and investing in enterprise-level analytics to support ongoing growth.

Jacobson was recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the top 25 Women Leaders in healthcare. This program honors female executives who are guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the country.

Cathy’s dedication to leadership and innovation, especially during the pandemic, make her a well-deserving recipient of ACG Wisconsin’s Leadership Award.

ACG Wisconsin will celebrate the awardees on Friday, October 14th at 12:00 p.m.

https://www.acg.org/wisconsin/events

About ACG Wisconsin

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is a global community with a mission to drive middle-market growth. Founded in 1954, ACG has 59 chapters worldwide representing 15,000 members. ACG serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders, and advisors to growing middle-market companies.

The Wisconsin chapter of ACG is the premier network of over 180 executives and professionals in corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms. Our target members are the leaders of Wisconsin businesses and private equity firms who have the principal responsibility of corporate growth initiatives within their organizations. For more information, visit acg.org/wisconsin

About the Outstanding Corporate Growth and Leadership Awards

Since 1995, ACG Wisconsin has recognized great Wisconsin companies that exhibit sustained performance, a strong culture, and strategic excellence with the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

ACG Wisconsin introduced a new individual Leadership Award in 2020 to recognize and honor a distinguished Wisconsin leader, in addition to the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

