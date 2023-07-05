Top-tier network solutions built for your business in mind

With over 20 years of experience, Midwest Fiber Networks provides businesses of all sizes with high-quality internet solutions with a focus on exceptional customer service.

We are proud to own and operate the largest privately held 100% fiber optic network in southeast Wisconsin. We provide fiber-optic services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, secure data center and colocation services.

Why choose Midwest Fiber Networks?

Virtually limitless capacity: Our cutting-edge technology ensures that our customers get the best possible connection and service. We are constantly innovating and developing new solutions to meet our customers’ needs.

Specialized services and solutions: We believe that everyone should have access to reliable and secure internet services, regardless of their location or budget. We are committed to providing our customers with the best services and solutions for their needs.

Local team of experts and support: Our team of local experts provide the best-in-class customer service and technical support.

Diverse security options: We offer a variety of security options to give you the peace of mind that your business is protected and your data is secure.

Since 2001, Midwest Fiber Networks worked with businesses and organizations of all sizes in the industrial, financial, and healthcare industries, as well as governments, municipalities, education institutions and wholesale carriers.

Slow internet connections can lead to lost productivity and impact your bottom line. Fiber-optic services can transmit data much faster over longer distances – making it the fastest form of broadband technology.

We partner with businesses and organizations in need of secure network solutions with unique business challenges. We’re proud to offer a variety of services and packages we can tailor to individual needs.

No matter what your needs are, our network is designed to be both scalable and reliable, so you can enjoy maximum speeds and performance.

