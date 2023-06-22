Technology Innovation Center at Milwaukee County Research Park empowering innovation

In the heart of the Milwaukee County Research Park, a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is thriving. The Technology Innovation Center, located at 10437 Innovation Dr., has become a vibrant hub for aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and technology-driven companies.

As a mixed-use business incubator, it plays a pivotal role in fueling economic growth, fostering collaboration, and empowering innovation within the local community.

Nurturing startups

The Technology Innovation Center stands as a catalyst for nurturing startups and providing them with the necessary resources and support to succeed. By offering affordable office spaces, laboratories, and access to a vibrant network of like-minded professionals, the center creates an ideal environment for budding entrepreneurs and innovators to turn their ideas into thriving businesses. Startups benefit from mentoring programs, workshops, and networking events that not only equip them with essential skills but also connect them with potential investors and industry experts.

Collaborative ecosystem

At the heart of any successful innovation center is a collaborative ecosystem, and the Technology Innovation Center is no exception. The center fosters a culture of collaboration, where individuals and organizations from diverse industries come together to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and forge partnerships.

This interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving and innovation sparks creativity and allows for the cross-pollination of ideas, leading to groundbreaking advancements and solutions.

Driving economic growth

As a driving force behind technological innovation, the Technology Innovation Center plays a pivotal role in boosting the local economy. By attracting startups, creating jobs, and promoting industry growth, the center contributes to the economic vitality of Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. The success stories of the startups that have emerged from the center serve as a testament to the power of innovation in driving economic prosperity.

The Technology Innovation Center at the Milwaukee County Research Park is a shining example of how a mixed-use business incubator can ignite innovation and propel economic growth. By providing startups and technology-driven businesses with the necessary resources, collaborative environment, and supportive community, the center creates a thriving ecosystem where ideas flourish and dreams become reality.

As we look to the future, the Technology Innovation Center will continue to be a beacon of innovation, empowering entrepreneurs and shaping the technological landscape of Wisconsin and beyond.

10437 Innovation Drive, Suite 123

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

(414) 778-1400

technologyinnovationcenter.org