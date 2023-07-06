SourcePoint Staffing, Winner of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 2023 Top Choice Award for Fifth Straight Year, Announces Sale to Staffworks Group, a National Staffing Company, Headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI

SourcePoint Staffing, a leading employment agency specializing in connecting qualified candidates with top-notch organizations, is delighted to announce that it has been voted the Top Choice Employment Agency in Greater Milwaukee for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition, based on the public’s voting, reaffirms SourcePoint Staffing’s commitment to excellence in the staffing industry solidifying their position as the go-to staffing agency in Greater Milwaukee. CEO Steven J. Appel stated, “we appreciate the recognition for our consistent hard work serving our customers and candidates”. Appel also stated , “SourcePoint Staffing is thrilled to announce it has been acquired by Staffworks Group, a prominent national staffing company, headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI known for its unwavering commitment to excellence in the industry.“ The partnership with Staffworks Group presents an exciting opportunity for SourcePoint Staffing to expand its reach, leverage the national network, and deliver even more robust staffing solutions to clients and candidates. “We are delighted to welcome SourcePoint Staffing into the Staffworks Group family,” commented Jason Brann, President of Staffworks Group. “Their commitment to excellence, exceptional reputation, and strong foothold in the Greater Milwaukee region perfectly align with our values and strategic goals. We’re especially proud to partner with Greater Milwaukee’s Top Choice” employment agency. ” SourcePoint Staffing is grateful for the continued Greater Milwaukee community support, trust, and confidence in the agency’s services and understands it’s based on providing continued exceptional staffing solutions.

