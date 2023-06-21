Email: robert.zondag@wipfli.com
Website: https://www.wipfli.com/
Phone: (414) 431-9314
Wipfli is proud to announce that Robert Zondag has been promoted to principal. He brings leadership experience as an entrepreneur and executive in financial services. His clients have included financial institutions, technology companies and government entities. He specializes in strategic and capital planning, enterprise risk management, and regulatory and compliance matters. Robert is passionate about bringing clarity to his clients when they face complex business issues and regulatory matters.