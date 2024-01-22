Ontech Talent Launches Technical Recruiting Service

Ontech Talent launched an IT and engineering recruiting business led by industry veteran Nicole Dohnal as President. Ontech Talent will operate from its office location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will serve a diverse range of mid-to-large companies nationwide.

“Our services cater to organizations seeking top-tier professionals to drive innovation, streamline operations, and achieve their strategic business objectives,” said Nicole Dohnal, President of Ontech Talent. “Our niche experience means we can offer clients a robust network of candidates, a focus on excellence, detailed industry knowledge, and a commitment to fostering lasting partnerships.”

Ontech Talent offers comprehensive IT and engineering staffing solutions that are customized to meet the unique demands of today’s dynamic business landscape. The service will work with companies across all industries to build robust, efficient, and talented teams, whether it is a permanent placement, contract position, or tailored recruitment solution that is needed.

Dohnal has over a decade of experience in the staffing and recruiting industry. Her expertise spans various domains, including human capital management, client relationship management, and talent acquisition. In addition to her professional endeavors, Nicole is actively involved in philanthropic initiatives, serving as a board member on the Lupus Foundation (Milwaukee Chapter). She also volunteers her time and expertise on patient advocacy boards and for hospitals, dedicating herself to assisting individuals in navigating the intricate challenges of the healthcare landscape.

About Ontech Talent

Empowering Fortune 1000 companies with top-tier talent solutions, Ontech Talent is the go-to partner for sourcing and placing high-caliber professionals. Leveraging our extensive industry knowledge and cutting-edge recruitment strategies, we seamlessly match the right candidates with permanent or contract positions, ensuring business growth and success for our esteemed clients. Learn more at www.ontechtalent.com.