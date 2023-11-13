Notable Women in Hospitality: Lisa McKay

Lisa McKay, executive chef and owner of Lisa Kaye Catering, graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Culinary Arts and Culinary Management program in 2014 and has operated her own company since 2008.

She is also involved in the Milwaukee community, offering cooking classes, providing a summer culinary camp for teens, and is active in the Milwaukee chapter of the American Culinary Federation.

In 2013, she was appointed director of ACF Milwaukee’s Chef and Child Foundation, where she helps fight childhood obesity through educational seminars in schools, teaching students healthy eating habits, said Paul Carrier, lead faculty and department chairperson at MATC.

“McKay has led the Youth Culinary Summer Camp for the past seven years, giving more than 50 children between 6 and 17 years old hands-on experience cooking a range of multicultural cuisines,” said Carrier. “McKay is passionate about developing younger chefs. She employs culinary students, which helps enhance their skills, increase their confidence and inspire their entrepreneurial spirit.”