Notable Women in Hospitality: Kelly Schwantes

During her time at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Kelly Schwantes, now event services manager for the Wisconsin Center District in downtown Milwaukee, was accepted into the fall 2022 cohort for Forward 48, a regional leadership development program.

“Her conversations with leaders like Erickajoy Daniels from Advocate Aurora and Peter Feigin of the Milwaukee Bucks were a privilege that propelled her to lead the way for inclusive and dynamic conversations in the hospitality sector,” said Ian Abston, founder of the Hoan Group, Forward 48 and Light the Hoan. “She challenges and encourages her peers to lead with empathy and think creatively with clients of all backgrounds who choose to bring their business to Milwaukee.”

Once she completes her first year with WCD, Schwantes plans to earn her certified meeting professional certification.

Recently, Schwantes was selected by the board of directors at the Milwaukee Choristers to lead the venue selection committee for a three-year term.