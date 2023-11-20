Notable Women in Hospitality: Dana Johnson

Dana Johnson, general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, has had a 25-year career in the hospitality sector, which, colleagues say, is a testament to her extensive knowledge and expertise.

“Her profound understanding of hospitality operations, combined with her outstanding financial acumen, has played a pivotal role in the success of Marcus Hotels & Resorts,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “Dana has a remarkable ability to analyze complex fi nancial data, identify key trends and make strategic decisions that have positively impacted the bottom line.”

Prior to assuming her role at the 219-room Saint Kate in October2022, Johnson was executive director of sales for Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ Milwaukee market, where she managed the sales teams for the company’s three Milwaukee properties: Saint Kate, The Pfister Hotel and Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

“One of Dana’s most notable strengths is her leadership skills. She has a natural ability to inspire and motivate team members, fostering a positive work environment that encourages collaboration and innovation,” Williams-Smith said. “Furthermore, Dana excels as a relationship manager. Dana’s ability to connect with people on a personal level has resulted in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, reflecting positively on the reputation of Marcus Hotels & Resorts.”