Notable Women in Hospitality: Crystal Coenen

When she became general manager and lead sales executive of The George and Madcap Lounge in spring of 2021, Crystal Coenen was a member of the team that introduced the new event venue in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood to the public.

Working with catering partner Saz’s Hospitality Group, Coenen focused on the customer experience from the outset.

Coenen developed a love for the hospitality industry as a teen and pursued her interest as a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, according to Vicky Morrison, partner at National Block LLC.

“During her 20 years in the industry, she has had a chance to mentor associates in a broad range of areas, including food safety, cooking techniques, team building, event management and customer relations,” Morrison said.

“Recognizing the need to be a good community partner, Crystal has arranged for nonprofit groups to host their meetings at The George and Madcap Lounge,” Morrison added.