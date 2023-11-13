Notable Women in Hospitality: Corinne Kaehler

Corinne Kaehler’s career began with her mother’s influence and a batch of scratch-made cookies. Today, Kaehler serves as the executive chef at Onesto in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, an Italian restaurant within Milwaukee-based Benson’s Restaurant Group.

Kaehler earned an associate degree in culinary arts at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She says the lessons learned from chefs, line cooks and the continuous learning in the culinary profession built on that foundation.

After her MATC graduation, Kaehler served four years as a line cook at several Bartolotta restaurants. That led her to Benson’s Blue Bat Kitchen in 2021. In September 2022, she transitioned to Onesto and became executive chef one year later.

“Corinne is passionate, caring and has a true love for Milwaukee’s culinary scene as well as mentoring and training several of our current culinary arts students to great successes,” said Paul Carrier, lead faculty and department chairperson of MATC’s Culinary Arts program. “She is truly a rising star in southeastern Wisconsin’s dining scene.”