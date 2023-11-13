Notable Women in Hospitality: Carmen Smalley

Carmen Smalley, lead instructor for hospitality and event management at Milwaukee Area Technical College, has made an impact on the hospitality industry by sharing her expertise with future leaders in the field and providing them with optimal opportunities, according to Carl Meredith, dean of the business and management pathway at MATC.

“Prior to teaching at MATC, while working in the industry, Carmen dedicated herself to the hospitality field through serving on committees, serving on boards and connecting with a range of folks in and outside the industry,” Meredith said.

Today, Smalley maintains those connections by serving on the board of the Greater Milwaukee Hotel & Lodging Association.

“This allows her to connect her students to the industry and the opportunities available to them,” he said. “Each semester she works with hospitality industry partners to tour facilities, bring in guest speakers, promote the industry’s various scholarships and connect students to attend and volunteer at various industry organizations.”

In 2022, Smalley received the Associate of the Year award from the Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association.