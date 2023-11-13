Notable Women in Hospitality: Beth Heidorn

As executive director of the Racine Zoo, Beth Heidorn has worked to implement programming that’s both entertaining and educational, colleagues say.

Before coming to Racine, Heidorn served in leadership roles at establishments such as Jungle Island in Miami and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Now in Wisconsin, Heidorn is involved with Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and Downtown Racine Corp. The Racine Zoo also partners with Real Racine, Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Heidorn manages a staff of more than 30 and 100-plus volunteers. She also manages the relationship between the zoo and its board of directors and the City of Racine.

“Under her leadership, the zoo has maintained its Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation and is also involved with the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education.

Plus, zoo staff members serve on committees in the Advancing Conservation through Empathy for Wildlife network, including as species survival plan coordinator for the Bearded Emperor Tamarin Signature SSP Program,” said Tim Mason, owner of Express Employment Professionals and Heidorn’s husband.