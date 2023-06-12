Notable Women in Education: Laura Rauman

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Number of years working in your current industry: 30

Undergrad degree/university: B.S. in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Madison

Board: Bloom360 Learning Community (president and treasurer)

Laura Rauman founded financial services firm Vista360 LLC and nonprofit Bloom360 Learning Community, both located in East Troy.

Bloom360, a school for neurodivergent students, opened in 2017. Based on her experience with her own autistic daughter, Morgan, Rauman led the development for Bloom360’s educational model and assembled a multi-disciplinary team of occupational therapists, a music therapist, social worker and educators.

The school has served 54 learners who average 15% annual social-emotional growth and make major academic gains. This is a result of the school’s whole-person approach, which combines interest-based projects at a just-right pace and support for sensory processing, says Erica Kochanski, a Bloom360 parent.

“Public school was overwhelming for our elementary-school-aged daughter,” said Kochanski. “Large class sizes, a one-size-fits-all curriculum, and days filled with transitions made it impossible for her to reach her potential. Thankfully, we found Bloom360. Now, not only is our daughter excelling academically, but also thriving socially and emotionally. With Laura at its helm, Bloom360 is changing the lives of many young neurodivergent people in Wisconsin.”