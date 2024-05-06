Notable SBA Lenders: Steve Kohl

As vice president and loan officer and southeast Wisconsin team lead for Madison-based WBD Inc., Steve Kohl has made a major impact on the local economy, according to Jason Monnett, senior vice president and senior loan officer at WBD.

Kohl works with the 504 loan program, which assists growing businesses by providing access to long-term fixed-rate financing for real estate and equipment projects and minimizing the borrowers’ required down payment.

In the past 20 years, Kohl has served as the WBD loan officer on 716 funded 504 projects, providing more than $507 million in financing and leveraging total project financing of more than $1.3 billion. The majority of these companies are located in southeast Wisconsin and the projects resulted in the creation of 4,748 jobs and the retention of 2,065 jobs.

“The nature of the 504 program requires collaboration with borrowers, banks, credit unions, WBD and SBA staff. Steve Kohl’s superpower is his ability to guide projects through the process, which ultimately helps businesses continue to grow,” Monnett said.